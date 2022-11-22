WWE Star Calls Out Brock Lesnar For 'One More Match'

There's still a score to be settled between Brock Lesnar and one of his biggest rivals.

In a recent interview with NBC Boston ahead of WWE's Survivor Series pay-per-view, Bobby Lashley opened up about his loss to Lesnar at WWE's recent Crown Jewel event and said "there's one more match that we need to have."

"I did what I was needed to do," Lashley said about his physical, yet unsuccessful outing against Lesnar in Saudi Arabia earlier this month.

Lesnar pinned Lashley, but hobbled to the finish, holding his left knee throughout the match and appearing to struggle while delivering his signature German suplexes and F5 finisher. Lashley said he was okay taking the loss and claimed his strategy was aimed more at "beating him up."

"Sometimes we get outside of the matches because winning a match wasn't important to me in Saudi Arabia, it was beating him up," Lashley said. "He wanted the 1-2-3, but he knows who Bobby is now and he felt the wrath. Nobody had seen Brock like that before, nobody's seen Brock groveling down on his back and passing out, nobody had seen Brock like that. I made him like that, so I think it fit for what was needed. With that being said, there's one more match that we need to have. He has one and I have one."

Lashley defeated Lesnar for the WWE Title at the Royal Rumble in January before dropping it back to The Beast Incarnate in an Elimination Chamber match a couple weeks later. Lashley said earlier this month he wants his next match with Lesnar to be a "street fight."

