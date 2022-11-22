Jeff Jarrett Still Has AEW Full Gear Moment Etched In His Brain

Jeff Jarrett felt the full effects of AEW Full Gear this past weekend and the Hall of Famer is still buzzing from the battle. Jarrett joined co-host Conrad Thompson for his latest episode of "My World" and reflected on the tag team fight featuring him and Jay Lethal going up against Darby Allin and Sting.

"This past weekend was surreal. It was really, really, surreal," Jarrett said, who noted that their bout was late on the card and he was curious how it was going to play out that evening in Newark. The hometown heel Lethal had his mother in attendance and Jarrett was able to get his wife Karen and their son Kody in attendance for a tag team encounter featuring two legacy stars and rivals.

"When ol' Stinger turned around in the middle of the ring and it was just me and him in the ring ... that is a moment that is etched in my brain. I don't lose sight of the gratitude coming out of it. Both of us. Our stage in our career, 24 years from our first locking them up in WCW and Tony Schiavone our podcast mate, him on the call, pretty special, Connie, pretty special." Much like they did to Ric Flair and Andrade in Nashville, Jarrett and Lethal suffered defeat at the hands of Allin and Sting despite Double J cracking Allin with yet another guitar to the back. That likely won't be the last we see of "The Last Outlaw" as Jarrett will be spearheading the live events division of AEW going forward.