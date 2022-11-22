Madusa Gives Her Thoughts On Billy Corgan As A Promoter

A spat between National Wrestling Alliance owner Billy Corgan and former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion Nick Aldis made the headlines leading into the NWA's Hard Times 3 pay-per-view earlier this month. On November 6, Aldis revealed that he was walking away from the NWA due to his unhappiness working for the promotion. In response, the NWA announced that it had suspended Aldis.

Madusa, who worked as a producer at Hard Times 3, recently gave her opinion of Corgan as a promoter.

"I think Billy is a well-grounded man and business guy," Madusa said on the inaugural episode of "Madusa's Trash Talk" on her YouTube channel. "He wouldn't be successful and he wouldn't be who he is if not. I think he already moved on. He's got the company going forward and a lot of positivity.

Madusa (fka Alundra Blayze), who is a three-time former WWE Women's Champion, revealed on social media in November 2021 that she had agreed to join the NWA in a backstage role. Although Madusa did not specify what her specific job would be with the promotion, she indicated in her post that she would be helping talent. The WWE Hall of Famer later revealed that she was involved in a creative capacity for the Hard Times 2 event in 2021, and she also was present for NWA's all-women's EmPowerrr pay-per-view last year.

