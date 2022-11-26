Bryan Danielson Struggled With This Part Of His WWE Booking

Bryan Danielson is currently wrestling for AEW and has been since August 2021. However, prior to this signing, the "American Dragon" spent over a decade in WWE under the name Daniel Bryan — finding much success in the company from 2010 until his final match in April 2021, but also experiencing lots of ups and downs. While on "One Fall with Ron Funches," Danielson discussed which aspect of his WWE booking he was not particularly fond of.

"They wanted me to be an underdog," Danielson said. "It was hard for the fans a little bit too, I think to connect with somebody who is an underdog, who, at this point, had won the title multiple times ... Married also this beautiful woman who's got a reality TV show. I'm really not an underdog in life anymore, right?" Danielson continued. "Against Brock Lesnar, it's super easy to be an underdog," Danielson added. "When you're wrestling guys that aren't that much bigger than you or anything like that — or people who, they may be bigger than you, but from what they've done in their career-wise, the fans would expect me to win as opposed to me being the underdog."

Despite portraying an underdog throughout much of his WWE career, Danielson found himself becoming one of the most accomplished WWE stars of the 2010s. Danielson has the distinction of being a Grand Slam Champion for WWE — winning the United States Championship, the Tag Team Championship, the WWE World Championship, and the Intercontinental Championship. Danielson has also headlined WrestleMania on two separate occasions; the first being when he defeated Randy Orton and Batista in the world title main event at WrestleMania 30. Then, at WrestleMania 37 in 2021, Danielson and Edge unsuccessfully challenged Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship in the main event of the show of shows.