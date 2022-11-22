Ken Shamrock On Losing To Vince McMahon In The Lion's Den Match

Ken Shamrock once faced off against his boss in a Lion's Den Match, but the outcome was no concern for "The World's Most Dangerous Man." Shamrock sat down with Wrestling Shoot Interviews for a conversation and was asked about what his feelings were when he was told that he was going to lose to Vince McMahon in a match that Shamrock was known for in WWE.

"All that mattered to me is that I was in there with Vince, you know? That was definitely a big deal to me," Shamrock stated. "Winning and losing wasn't even on my mind, it didn't matter, right? I was in with Vince McMahon."

The former Intercontinental Champion knew that – despite him not ever winning the WWE Championship and Shamrock having turned down controversial pitches — the former Chairman of the company had plenty of respect for him inside the squared circle.

"Vince I thought was a huge fan, and I think he became a bigger fan after he saw me work," Shamrock said. "With me and Vince, I think once he saw what I could do I think he became a much, much [bigger] supporter for me in pro wrestling."

The Lion's Den Match itself between Shamrock and McMahon that took place on the June 7, 1999, episode of "WWE Raw" can barely be called one. McMahon first entered the confines of the cage, using a chain to keep the door shut as Shamrock entered. Shamrock powered the door open but was suddenly met with a chair shot from Jeff Jarrett. He collapsed into the Den and Vince seized the moment to cinch in an ankle lock as the referee ruled Shamrock as knocked out.

"Being able to stand in that cage and look at Vince, it was a rush. It was an honor," he added.