Ken Shamrock's Focus Isn't On A WWE Return

Ken Shamrock returning to WWE is something that fans have been speculating about a lot recently due to the recent Fight Pit match between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle. Shamrock teased the possibility of being involved in that somehow, but it never came to be.

Speaking to "NBC's 10 Count," Shamrock revealed that "it had to make sense" for him to make a return.

"Not that I would say no, obviously I would have to look and make sure that it's the right thing," Shamrock said. "Of course, if that was to come around and it made sense, yeah. But, right now I've got so much going on ... there's going to be a lot of stuff happening. I am really excited about this Valor, and also being able to kind of change the way we or the fighters look at being paid."

Valor is a bare-knuckle boxing company, founded by Shamrock and Valor Inc., which the former UFC Fighter sees as an opportunity to "change that narrative" when it comes to fighter pay. Shamrock admitted "it hurts" when he hears people saying fighters earn too much or too little, and advises people to stay out of the topic as there is a lot more to the pay than people understand from the outside.

"I think people need to realize and understand that you don't have 30 or 20 people you're taking care of from trainers to sparring partners to food and diet, there's a lot of stuff that does into you preparing for a fight, and it is not cheap," he said. "The higher up you are at being a fighter the more it costs you ... everything goes up and becomes more expensive."

