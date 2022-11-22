A&E Reportedly Working On Documentary For Jesse Venture And Others

A&E is reportedly working on a new slate of episodes for its "Biography: WWE Legends" series, which is said to focus on some current stars, two former wrestlers who went into politics, and at least one wrestler who now wrestles for rival AEW.

According to a new report from PWInsider.com, A&E is "currently in production" on several episodes for the third season of its "Biography" series. Some of those episodes reportedly focus on former wrestler and Minnesota Gov. Jesse Ventura, WWE Hall of Famer and current Knox County Mayor Kane, the late Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, WWE Hall of Famer Ricky Steamboat, current WWE star Randy Orton, and current AEW star Paige, a.k.a. Saraya.

A&E's documentary-style series on WWE stars has two seasons thus far, covering professional wrestling legends such as "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Undertaker, "Macho Man" Randy Savage, and more. During its second season, the A&E series also produced select episodes on marquee events like the inaugural WrestleMania and historic stables like D-Generation X.

The show features two-hour episodes that "tell the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE's most memorable Legends and events," according to A&E.

"Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact in the WWE Universe and on pop culture," the network advertises.

A&E has not given an official word about its third season yet, though some wrestlers have confirmed the series has been in production in recent months. PWInsider reports the new season is expected to premiere in January 2023. The Emmy Award-winning series dates back to the 1960s and in the past has covered more than a thousand subjects, from musicians like Elvis Presley to actors like Tom Hanks to pro wrestling subjects like Andre the Giant.