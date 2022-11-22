AEW Releasing Classical Crossover EP

Following the release of "AEW Symphony: Series I" over the summer, the company announced today that "Series II" will arrive on Thursday, December 1 across streaming platforms. The four-track EP will feature orchestral versions of both Jade Cargill and Adam Cole's theme music, as well as a song "chronicling the partnership, moments of peril and split-up of Jurassic Express," and a combination of the different themes of the Dark Order. The rendition of Cole's music is of particular interest, as it is described as "a cinematic, hybrid sci-fi presentation" of the track.

"My goal since day one with AEW Music has been to establish an audio library that enhances our characters and storylines both on and off television," said AEW in-house music producer Mikey Ruckus. "The AEW Symphony Series is a way of taking our fans and listeners on a journey that goes beyond the 60 seconds each week that focuses on the music for those characters."

The "AEW Symphony" series was curated and co-produced by Ruckus, who worked with composer Dale Oliver and his son Zane on the project. The first EP in the series was released in July of this year and was able to reach #1 on the iTunes' Electronic chart in the United States as well as Canada. That EP featured symphonic versions of the "AEW Dynamite" theme, as well as the entrance music for Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Ricky Starks. If the next installment in the series sees the same kind of success as the first, it's likely only a matter of time before the company releases a third EP under the "AEW Symphony" banner.