Big Update On Montez Ford's Health And WWE Return

Montez Ford has provided an update on his injury status. During the October 3 episode of WWE "Raw," Ford was seen wearing a boot on his foot. As it turns out, one-half of The Street Profits was dealing with a calf injury. Not much had been known about Ford's status other than he was forced to miss TV time due to the injury.

Ford and his wife, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, recently appeared on NBC's "Today" show. During his appearance, Ford revealed his current status.

"One hundred percent now," Ford said. "I should be back pretty soon. You know, just picking my spots and making sure like when I arrive the mission is still at hand, which is what my right-hand man 100 grand Angelo Dawkins, that's being the Undisputed Tag Team Championships."

According to Cagematch.net, Ford's last match took place during a "Saturday Night's Main Event" house show inside Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada back on September 24. He teamed with Dawkins to take on Alpha Academy. The Street Profits won the match.

While many have been clamoring for a singles run for Ford, it appears that he will remain in the tag team title picture judging by his comments on the "Today" show. In their last Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match, The Street Profits fell short in their bid for the gold against The Usos at WWE SummerSlam back in late July. Ford showed newfound aggression during the match, but WWE didn't follow up on this with an angle. Some thought it was planting the seeds for a possible Ford heel turn.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the "Today" show, with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.