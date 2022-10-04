Montez Ford Sidelined With An Injury

WWE Superstar Montez Ford is presently sidelined with an injury.

During the 10/3 episode of "WWE Raw," The Bloodline was confronted by Street Profits in a backstage segment, as "The Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn warned Angelo Dawkins & Ford to be prepared to acknowledge Roman Reigns next week at the "Raw" Season Premiere special episode. This led to Ford saying The Bloodline "don't own the arena" and that they need to acknowledge two things – deez [nuts]. Just then, Jey Uso warned Ford not to disrespect the Bloodline, or he'll "get another boot." The cameras then zoomed in on Ford wearing a walking boot on his right foot. The segment ended with Solo Sikoa challenging Dawkins to a singles bout.

Later, during the Sikoa vs. Dawkins match, the announcers confirmed that Ford is dealing with an injury. However, there was no mention of the nature of the injury or the timeframe of his recovery.

Street Profits were last seen in action against Alpha Academy at a WWE live event on September 24. It's likely that Ford suffered the injury during that match.

In recent months, the Profits have hinted at a gimmick change, with Ford even suggesting in August that they would be better off breaking up their team. However, Dawkins noted in a recent interview that the Profits still have a lot more to accomplish in WWE, and they have no imminent plans at all to go their separate ways.