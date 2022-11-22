Mia Yim Confirms WWE Ring Name Change

Mia Yim recently made her return to WWE following her release from the company in 2021 while Vince McMahon still reigned as Chairman of the Board and CEO. With Triple H as the Head of Creative and the Head of Talent Relations, Yim is just one of many talents to return to the company. However, she is the first to experience a changing of her name from her previous main roster run, and now even from her time in "NXT." Appearing on "Ten Count," Yim confirmed the new name change and discussed why she changed her name.

"Yes, Michin," Yim said. "It's a nickname within the OC. All the boys have their nicknames and they're like, 'You need a nickname too.' Okay, yeah, well, we'll do a nickname that I've had since I was a kid — something that my mom has been calling me since I was a kid. So, we'll go with that."

In Korean, Michin means crazy, which, according to Michin, her mother has called her throughout much of her life.

A name change in WWE has not been uncommon, especially in the past few years, as certain stars have been brought up from "NXT" and given new personalities or personas. When Michin was originally called up to the main roster in 2020, she was part of the short-lived faction known as Retribution under the name Reckoning. Led by Mustafa Ali, Retribution was never able to find a great amount of success, with Michin only competing twice under the name Reckoning on WWE TV.

Michin will compete on her first main roster premium live event in WWE history at Survivor Series: War Games; Michin will team with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and a partner yet to be named against Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.