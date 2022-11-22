Samoa Joe Gives Insight Into Upcoming 'Twisted Metal' Appearance

While AEW is getting ready to release a video game, AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe is set to appear in the adaptation of a popular video game franchise.

ROH Television Champion Samoa Joe was recently a guest on the "Swerve City Podcast." Joe spoke about his new show, "Twisted Metal." The series is based on the PlayStation Video games.

"Yeah, 'Twisted Metal' for uh Peacock," said Joe. "Coming out–I can't say. Yeah, because I think I'll get in trouble I'm pretty sure. Man, I almost got, I almost got a big— I almost got real loose. "It stars Anthony Mackie, Stephanie Beatriz, Thomas Hayden Church, I got my guy, Mike Mitchell, my homie, a hilarious dude, and Tahj Vaughans, another cool cat. Anyways, yeah 'Twisted Metal,' is like the Playstation game of old. A lot of crazy car mayhem. I play Sweet Tooth. I get to do some pretty cool stuff and hopefully, in the coming months, y'all find out more about it.

Joe is in a dual role with Will Arnett. Arnett is the voice, while Joe is the physical appearance of Sweet Tooth. "Twisted Metal" wrapped filming in August.

Last weekend, Joe became the new AEW TNT Champion after he defeated then-champion Wardlow and Powerhouse Hobbs at the AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. After his WWE release earlier this year, Joe signed with both AEW and ROH. He returned to Ring of Honor on April 1 at Supercard XV and a few days later he made his AEW in-ring debut on the April 7 episode of "Dynamite." Joe has been the ROH Television Champion since he defeated NJPW star Minoru Suzuki on the April 13 edition of "Dynamite."

