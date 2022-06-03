AEW’s Samoa Joe has officially landed a role in Peacock’s ‘Twisted Metal’ series, as has been reported by Deadline.

This is going to be a unique role for the Ring Of Honor Television Champion because it is a dual role that is going to see him and Will Arnett play the character of Sweet Tooth together. Arnett will be voicing the role, while Joe is set to take on the physical appearance of the clown.

Sweet Tooth has a mask, which allows the two men to play the role at the same time, with the character driving a doomsday ice cream truck, with this series being based on the PlayStation video games, which some fans might be familiar with.

This isn’t the first time Joe has taken on an acting role in relation to a video game franchise either, as the former WWE Superstar is voicing King Shark in the upcoming “Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.”

Deadline provided an official description of the character that Joe will be playing:

“Sweet Tooth is described as a hilarious and terrifying hulk of a man, who is as emotional as he is cunning. A lover of chaos, this majestic rage-filled killer dons an ever-smiling clown mask and uses “Lost Vegas” as his own personal kill-ground, all while he drives his infamous doomsday ice cream truck.”

Interestingly, Joe was just attacked on AEW television, which was done during a post-match segment at AEW Double Or Nothing, but was first shown to fans during “AEW Dynamite” this week. Joe had competed against Adam Cole at the recent PPV where he was defeated in the Owen Hart Foundation Cup final.

During a post-match interview, Joe was jumped by Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh, who he has been feuding with since he joined the company.

