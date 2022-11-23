Jake 'The Snake' Roberts Has A Familial Connection To Another Wrestler That May Surprise Casual Fans

Sam Houston was convicted of multiple DUIs through the '90s and early 2000s, eventually resulting in a 10-year prison sentence in August 2005. He said he attempted suicide while behind bars, but, in a 2014 interview, credited the prison rehab program for finally helping him get clean. He has even been able to return to the ring, most recently wrestling in October 2022.

The siblings have been estranged for most of their lives, but as of 2016, Houston claimed to have reconciled with Jake Roberts, even attending his brother's 2014 induction into the WWE Hall of Fame. "Now, our relationship is great," he said in an interview around that time. "He's sober, I'm sober, so it is a pretty cool thing and we are really finally getting to know each other."

Roberts, Houston, and Rockin' Robin took part in a 2021 episode of Vice's "Dark Side of The Ring" that explored their father's dark past, which included accusations that Grizzly Smith physically, emotionally, and sexually abused his own children, in particular Robin. The episode also hinted at the possibility of a family reunion, but that has yet to materialize; Rockin' Robin seemed particularly unsure about reconciling with Houston.

"I'm just, it is a tough one," she said about her youngest brother. "I wish I could go into a little more detail. The only thing I will really say is I wish him just the very best that he can get out of life."

