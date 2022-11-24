Chavo Guerrero Would Like To Be Involved In Huge WWE WrestleMania Match

There's one potential blockbuster match on everyone's lips for WrestleMania 39: The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. Will it happen? Won't it happen? There are no clear indicators on WWE programming at the moment, but if it does occur at WWE's biggest event of the year in April 2023, then a former WWE talent would like to be involved with his fellow "Young Rock" colleagues. "Young Rock," of course, is a television sitcom on NBC that focuses on the upbringing and life of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The show is currently in its third season and has previously teased the possibility of a future in-ring collision between The Rock and Reigns.

"What was really cool is us teasing that in Season Two," Guerrero said in an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman. "The internet went crazy. That was really cool. I would love to see that. And I would love to see 'Young Rock' people involved, and me too. That'd be awesome."

Guerrero, who is the nephew of the late Eddie Guerrero, is best known for his work with World Championship Wrestling and WWE. In WCW, Guerrero won the WCW Cruiserweight Championship and WCW World Tag Team Championship. During his time with WWE, Guerrero became a four-time WWE Cruiserweight Champion, a one-time ECW Champion, and a two-time WWE Tag Team Champion. Guerrero joined the "Young Rock" production as a wrestling coordinator after being contacted by ex-WWE writer Brian Gewirtz, who is an executive producer for the show. He initially flew out to Australia to join filming for the inaugural series during a time when strict COVID-19 restrictions were still in place in the country.

