Young Rock Stars Pick Sides In Possible 'The Rock Vs. Roman Reigns' WWE Match

For years, fans have been clamoring to see Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns go head to head with his cousin, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. Reports have surfaced over the past few months that the match could be made possible at WrestleMania 39 in Hollywood, with Reigns being vocal about his desire to see it come to fruition and a tease happening on Johnson's show, "Young Rock," via an interaction between the pair's younger selves during the second season.

When asked by Wrestling Inc.'s own Senior News Editor Nick Hausman which superstar's corner they would be in if the match ever came to be, "Young Rock" stars Bradley Constant and Adrian Groulx had a pretty clear answer in mind. "Oh, Rock's all day. You kidding me?," Constant said. "We should roll out there. Just a big crew, The Rock and his younger selves, just out, mocking everybody ... It should just be us versus everyone. That's fine. I'm cool with that." "Yeah," agreed Groulx.

The third season of "Young Rock" is set to premiere tomorrow, and will introduce many new cast members, including Becky Lynch as Cyndi Lauper, Brock O'Hurn as Hulk Hogan, and Joseph D. Reitman as "Captain" Lou Albano. Constant portrays the teenage version of Johnson and has starred in a few small projects over the past few years. Groulx brings the youngest version of Johnson as a child to life, and is best known for starring on the second season of the Apple TV+ Series "See", opposite Jason Momoa.