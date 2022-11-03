The Rock Officially Welcomes Top WWE Star To 'Young Rock' Cast

It's been a couple of months since wrestling fans have seen Becky Lynch on WWE television; the former "WWE Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Champion has been on the shelf, recovering from a shoulder injury. But fans will get their chance soon enough though to see Lynch again on the screens, as Lynch will be appearing in a role in NBC's "Young Rock," portraying pop star Cyndi Lauper.

As he's been known to do, "Young Rock" centerpiece Dwayne Johnson opted to offer up a sneak peek of Lynch as Lauper ahead of her appearance this Friday. Taking to Instagram, Rock posted a photo of Lynch in character, along with the following message: "Cool news alert. Officially welcoming Becky Lynch to our YOUNG ROCK cast. Becky takes on the daunting and FUN task of playing the one and only — the icon Cyndi Lauper. I was right there for Becky's audition and we were all very impressed at her high-level commitment as an actor to become Cyndi Lauper. No easy task, but she worked her butt off and went all in — and crushed it. CAN'T WAIT for you guys to see Becky's acting debut!!!"

While her part in "Young Rock" will be Lynch's first acting gig in the role of a real-life person, it will mark the second notable television series she's popped up on in the past few years. Lynch had previously appeared as herself in the season five premiere of the Showtime series "Billions," meeting up with old friend Wendy Rhoads to stage a fake fight scene at Axe Capital headquarters.

The season premiere of "Young Rock" will air Friday night at 8:30 p.m. on NBC. As for her timetable on returning to the ring, that remains a mystery.