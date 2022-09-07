Becky Lynch Gives Update On Her Recovery From Injury

It seems Becky Lynch could be on her way to returning to action soon.

Lynch has been sidelined since suffering a separated shoulder injury in a match against her longtime rival, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, at SummerSlam on July 30. Speaking to Ryan Satin on the "Out of Character" podcast, Lynch said: "You know, I feel like I could be part Wolverine, because I think it's recovering pretty quickly. Considering how much pain I was in on Saturday at SummerSlam, I feel good. I feel like I could punch somebody in the face right now with this arm. Don't test me."

Lynch shared that she doesn't enjoy having too much time away from the ring, saying, "I'm not good with time off. My mind, it's a wildfire, man. It just needs to go. It needs to spread."

She also talked about when the injury occurred during her match: "[It happened in] the first two minutes, or the first three minutes or something. ... And then I was like, 'Maybe I dislocated it, maybe it will click back into place.' And then by the end of the match I was like, 'I'm out. I'm out. I'm gonna be out for a little while.'"

Initial projections were that Lynch would be out for several months.