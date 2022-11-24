Crowbar Has Two Wrestlers Left On His Bucket List Of Opponents

Former WCW star Crowbar has wrestled for just about every major pro wrestling promotion over the past 30 years, including WWE, AEW, ECW, ROH, and TNA/Impact Wrestling. Most recently, the 48-year-old added New Japan Pro-Wrestling to his impressive resume.

During his lengthy career, Crowbar has worked with some of the greatest performers of the past, present, and even the future. However, there are two wrestlers in particular who have evaded him. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, the former WCW Tag Team Champion revealed a pair of legends who are still on his dream match bucket list.

"Everybody's going to say it's the cliche one to say, but I've always been a big fan of guys that came out of ECW," Crowbar said. Although he's "worked most of those guys," WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam and Chris Jericho have not crossed his path. "I would love that match [with Jericho specifically]," he said. "It would be timeless."

Crowbar admitted that he doesn't believe the match with Jericho will actually happen, but the past two years of his career have "been a steady flow of unexpected things," so he doesn't rule out the possibility.

Jericho is signed to AEW, where he holds the Ring of Honor World Championship. Van Dam wrestles only sporadically these days.