Kurt Angle And Opponent Went To The Hospital After This WWE Match

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle wrestled three matches on the night of King of the Ring 2001 — coming out of the show with a victory against Christian in his first match and a loss to Edge in his second. In the third match of the night, Angle faced off against Shane McMahon. While with "K & S WrestleFest," Angle revealed what led to he and McMahon both being sent to the hospital following their 25-minute encounter.

"We were dumbasses," Angle said. "We were so dumb. After that match, we both ended up in the hospital. We're, I'm getting wheeled out on a wheelchair out of my room and Shane's in a wheelchair. We're passing by each other and we high-five each other. Meanwhile, we couldn't even stand."

Angle defeated McMahon with an Angle Slam off the top rope for the win after the hard fought match. As part of the encounter, Angle failed at putting McMahon through panes of glass on the entrance set multiple times, which led Shane O'Mac to land on the top of his head, liking causing the concussion he sustained during the bout. Angle discussed why it was so hard for him to put McMahon through the glass. "What happened was that was supposed to be sugar glass and it was plexiglass," Angle said. "They ordered the wrong glass, so we got cut up pretty badly from it." Concussions have been a massive problem in the world of sports, and professional wrestling is no different. Angle has revealed in the past that he has suffered multiple concussions throughout his 20-year career.

