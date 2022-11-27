Former WCW Star Comments On Jeff Jarrett Joining AEW

One former WCW star thinks Jeff Jarrett can bring "a treasure trove of knowledge" to the AEW locker room and still perform near the top of his game.

In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Dominic DeAngelo, former WCW wrestler Crowbar said that Jarrett's recent signing with AEW can help the entire locker room.

"Go back and really watch his matches from different time periods. Jeff knows how to make himself look good, but also his opponent, and making your opponent look good is an attribute of the true greats, in my opinion," Crowbar said. "I'm not privy to or certain of what exactly his role is with the company, but there's a treasure trove of knowledge all the younger wrestlers and even the older more experienced wrestlers can pull from on that roster with Jeff being there if that's what his job description is."

Jarrett made a surprise appearance on AEW television earlier this month and went on to make his in-ring debut last weekend at AEW's Full Gear event, teaming with Jay Lethal in a losing effort against the team of Sting and Darby Allin.

Crowbar said Jarrett's matches this year, which includes "Ric Flair's Last Match" this past summer, show that the journeyman "can still move great, and he's a master of psychology" and "is one of the guys consistently on my 'watch and take notes' list."

What modern wrestlers can do in the ring "is amazing, and totally accepted, and loved by modern fans," Crowbar said, but he believes Jarrett's experience can help them become more well-rounded. "If you can add in some of the littler, almost forgotten things ... these already incredible athletic performances by incredible athletes can be made to be even better and more special with Jeff's influence."