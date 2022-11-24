Kenny Omega Comments On His Impending Return To NJPW

Kenny Omega will make his long-awaited return to New Japan Pro Wrestling on January 4 at Wrestle Kingdom in the Tokyo Dome. Omega is no stranger to competing at NJPW's biggest event of the year, as he has headlined Wrestle Kingdom twice before. Although he was unsuccessful in both times he found himself in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom, that did not stop Omega from reaching the pinnacle in the company — the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. In his fourth match in what has come to be a legendary series of four matches against Kazuchika Okada, Omega finally won the big one and held the title for 209 days. Omega left NJPW in January 2019 and proceeded to begin AEW alongside Cody Rhodes and the Young Bucks.

In an interview with "Sports Illustrated," former AEW World Champion Omega commented on his NJPW return and his Wrestle Kingdom opponent, Will Ospreay. "I'm returning to New Japan as an ambassador of AEW," Omega said. "I'm returning to New Japan as an ambassador of pro wrestling. I'm also returning home. I left to start this new, exciting opportunity, but it's still home. Now, the things Will can do are things I cannot. He's an athletic phenom. But, as finely tuned as he is physically, he still doesn't have the knowledge or experience. I pushed my own physical boundaries in All Japan and DDT, but that's not what I'm known for. My mind is my greatest asset, not my athleticism. That' what's allowed [Hiroshi] Tanahashi to have such a long and flavorful career."

Omega continued. "I needed someone to take my place in New Japan, I wanted someone to take my place–and it was Will, Jay [White], and [Kota] Ibushi." Omega said. "Will is the only one to have a problem with that."