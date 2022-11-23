MJF Trades Insults With Conor McGregor

MJF is as proficient as they come in the art of trash-talking, but even he may be no match for Conor McGregor.

Barely an hour before his first televised appearance as AEW World Champion, MJF got called out by The Notorious One for referring to UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett as a "dollar store Conor McGregor" as McGregor decided to chime in on the ongoing social media battle between MJF and Pimblett.

"A dollar store Conor is still worth millions," McGregor shot back at MJF. "Let's go young Paddy Pimb! Don't know who this other clown is."

In typical MJF fashion, the pro wrestler threatened to beat up both Pimblett and McGregor, while referring to the latter as a "roided up leprechaun."

"I'll f–k the Conor clone up," MJF responded to McGregor. "Then I'll wipe my ass with the original. Stay in your lane you roided up leprechaun. You can't hang with the @AEW World Champion. #Betterthanyou."

As noted earlier, MJF has teased making an appearance at UFC 282 where Pimblett is slated to fight Jared Gordon in the co-main event. In a recent interview with ESPN, MJF defended the legitimacy of pro wrestling, stressing that he's "sick and tired of people" talking about his craft "as if it's some f***ing stunt show." MJF would also declare that an MMA fighter such as Pimblett "would not last two seconds" inside the squared circle against a pro wrestler such as himself. Through the interview, MJF also seemingly invited Pimblett to show up at AEW's first-ever event in London next year.