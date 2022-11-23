MJF Teases Appearance At Big UFC Event

After an amusing back and forth on social media yesterday, AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman has continued to tease a confrontation between himself and UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett. Pimblett, who is 3-0 in UFC, is set to take on Jared Gordon at UFC 282 on December 10. Speaking to ESPN, MJF said he might just make an appearance at the event.

"I wouldn't be shocked if the AEW World Champion shows up on December 10 in Vegas," Friedman said. "I'm sick and tired of people talking about pro wrestling as if it's some f***ing stunt show. The fact of the matter is Paddy 'The Prima Donna' Pimblett would not last two seconds in a professional wrestling ring with me. Maybe not even one."

Friedman went on to mock the British mixed martial artist's appearance, once again comparing Pimblett to teenager Will Byers from Netflix's "Stranger Things" and calling him "dollar store Conor McGregor." MJF's comments suggested that if a confrontation between the two does occur, it will happen in a professional wrestling ring and not the octagon.

In the interview, Friedman pointed out that dangerous outcomes such as paralysis or even death are more common in professional wrestling than they are in MMA, saying wrestlers are real fighters while mixed martial artists are "prima donnas." Additionally, the AEW World Champion continued to suggest that the showdown could happen when AEW makes its London debut in 2023.

"I can assure you when we come to London in 2023, if Paddy shows his face, he's going to find out that a Scouser is no match for a Long Islander," Friedman said. "Because I'm better than him and he knows it."