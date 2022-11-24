Update On Brian Pillman Jr.'s Relationship With Teddy Hart

Brian Pillman Jr. has been something of a rising star in AEW thus far, notably engaging in a memorable feud with current AEW World Champion MJF in 2021. Before his AEW stint he initially gained popularity in MLW as part of The New Era Hart Foundation alongside Davey Boy Smith Jr. and the always controversial Teddy Hart. In an interview with Wrestling Inc. Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Pillman gave some insight into the current state of his relationship with Hart.

"I kind of just stopped communicating with him and I kind of cut him off quite a while ago," he explained, "And most people have commended that decision. They said, 'You're smart for doing that.' I love them to death. Of course, I love the Hart family and they've done so good by me." Recently, a Hulu docuseries was made about Hart entitled "Dangerous Breed: Crimes. Cons. Cats." The series is centered around the many controversies and troubles surrounding Hart. Pillman says he was not approached for the series.

"Teddy is sort of the big elephant in the room when it comes to the family and everything. And I've just made it abundantly clear to everybody that I don't associate with him anymore, just based off of my experiences with him in MLW," Pillman said, "I've made these decisions long before the documentary came out, right? I wanted to separate myself from Teddy. And hoped that he would get help. I just didn't want to keep his wrestling going. I didn't want to keep getting him booked and keep having him a part of my stable, if he's just going to be Teddy, right?" Pillman's time in MLW came to an end in 2021, and he said his time around Hart taught him "a lot about what not to do." Pillman next steps into the ring this Sunday, taking on Kerry Morton at Big Time Wrestling's Return of the Dragon event, streaming on Fite.