Spoiler: AEW Star To Turn Heel And Align With Rush On 11/25 Rampage

AEW has unveiled a second heel turn in the space of a week.

Following this week's edition of "Dynamite" in Chicago, AEW filmed its "Rampage" show, which is set to broadcast on November 25 at 4 PM ET. During the tapings, a heel turn emerged in the main event, according to PWMania. There, the Dark Order battled Rush, The Butcher, and The Blade. Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Preston "10" Vance represented the Dark Order in the six-man tag team match, and it appears their trend of dwindling numbers continued.

With the recent losses of Anna Jay and Alan Angels, the Dark Order has struggled to maintain cohesion, as evidenced by the absence of "10" at the beginning of the match. Reynolds and Silver attempted to gain momentum in the early portions of the match until Vance finally entered the fray. Unfortunately for the Dark Order though, "10" arrived with ill intentions. Vance betrayed Silver, allowing Rush to win his team's pinfall. Following his initial act, "10" unleashed his fury on Evil Uno by ripping off his signature mask and sending Reynolds crashing through a table. Vance then conducted his final act of defiance to the Dark Order's youngest member, Brodie Lee Jr., as he slammed his own mask down to the ground.

This wasn't the only factional crack of the week, though. At AEW Full Gear, Jon Moxley put his title on the line against MJF in the main event. Though Moxley put up a good fight, it wasn't enough the overcome the betrayal of his ally, William Regal. Towards the conclusion of the bout, Regal turned on Moxley, lending a pair of brass knuckles to MJF, which he utilized to incapacitate the champion. As a result, MJF gained the win and possession of the AEW World Championship.