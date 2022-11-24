Santino Marella Provides Health Update On Arianna Grace

"Knee braces are just big accessories," Arianna Grace recently declared on Instagram. The "NXT" Superstar has been absent from WWE programming following the "NXT Level Up" tapings on October 4. There, she teamed with ally Kiana James in a losing effort to Fallon Henley and Sol Ruca. Shortly after, the second-generation superstar revealed she had sustained an injury that rendered her unable to compete in the ring and required surgery to treat a torn ACL and meniscus in her knee, as Grace unveiled on her TikTok. Though Grace believed she would miss nine months of in-ring action, it appears she may be on track to return sooner.

During a recent interview with Fightful Select, WWE veteran Santino Marella — Arianna Grace's father — noted that the "NXT" talent has been "rehabbing the injury" and is "hopeful for a spring return to the ring." Although Marella described the ordeal as a "waiting game," a spring return next year would put Grace a couple of months ahead of schedule. Having undergone surgery in October 2022, Grace's recovery timetable originally estimated her to return sometime in July.

In another recent appearance on "The A2theK Wrestling Show," Marella expressed similar optimism about his daughter's future, saying "everyone seems to be impressed with her ability to heal." Whenever Grace's return does happen, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion believes his daughter will be a major "player in the business [like] Charlotte Flair." Though Grace didn't inherit her family name as Flair did, Marella believes that avenue will allow her to "carve her own path." As Grace has seemingly embraced her knee brace, she also revealed she's allowed to ditch it when sleeping. In addition, Grace can walk without crutches, but still gets "sore very easily."