Update On Former AEW Star Alan Angels' Future In Pro Wrestling

Former AEW star Alan Angels has signed a full-time contract with IMPACT Wrestling.

Shortly after Angels revealed the signing on The Paltrocast podcast, IMPACT released a statement this week welcoming the former Dark Order member to the promotion. In the interview with Darren Paltrowitz, Angels revealed he signed the contract in October, but kept the news a secret until the Violent By Design storyline played out on television.

"I believe I'm good [at keeping a secret]," Angels said. "I actually didn't know until a few days before [I signed] that they were going to sign me."

On Wednesday, Angels confirmed his name change with the following tweet: "Btw I'm just 'Angels' now. Like Zendaya or Drake, but a bigger deal."

Angels and Big Kon (FKA Konnor in WWE) joined the Violent By Design faction on the November 3 episode of IMPACT, aligning themselves with Eric Young, Deaner and Joe Doering. Prior to that big angle, Angels wrestled two matches on IMPACT television, with his last bout – a loss to X-Division Champion Trey Miguel – taking place on the October 27 episode. Shortly after his AEW departure in June, Angels debuted for IMPACT on the July 7 episode against then-X-Division Champion Mike Bailey. In a previous appearance on the "Talk is Jericho" podcast, Angels revealed AEW offered him a per-appearance deal to stay with the promotion, but he turned it down.

Besides a few appearances on IMPACT, Angles also worked three matches for "NJPW Strong" following his AEW release. The 24-year-old wrestler spent more than two years with AEW after debuting on the April 8, 2020, episode of "AEW Dynamite" in a squash match won by Lance Archer. He would be eventually revealed as a member of the Dark Order faction, with the designated name Five, in June 2020.