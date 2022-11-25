Matt Hardy Reveals Root Cause Of His Bad Blood With Jeff Jarrett

Matt Hardy was fired by WWE in April 2005 due to unprofessional conduct he displayed following the discovery of his then-partner, Lita, having a real-life affair with his best friend Edge. During his short time away from WWE, Hardy performed for Ring of Honor and other independent promotions and was also provided an opportunity to sign with Jeff Jarrett's Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (now Impact Wrestling). Hardy revealed that Jarrett put a "great deal" on the table, but things seemingly turned sour when Hardy resurfaced in WWE three months after his initial release.

"I remember getting a text from Jeff Jarrett saying, 'Look, man, I know you're in New Jersey [for Raw]. Just tell me the truth. Just tell me the truth,'" Hardy said on the "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "I remember we had that [return] segment on TV, I said, 'Yes. I am here. They gave me a deal I couldn't refuse. I had to come back. Thank you so much for your generosity.'"

Hardy went on to reveal that he got a raise upon his return to WWE in August 2005, ultimately making a lot more money than he would have done working for TNA. Prior to re-signing with WWE, Hardy explained that he told Jarrett that joining TNA was "looking like" what he would do, but ultimately did not put pen to paper on a deal with the promotion.

"There's certainly a lot of resentment that lies between me and Jeff Jarrett," Hardy said. "That could have played a part in it, I guess."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.