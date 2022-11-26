Titus O'Neil's Favorite Thing About Working For WWE

Titus O'Neil may not appear regularly on WWE television anymore, but the WWE Hall Of Famer is very much still involved with the company. The former WWE Tag Team Champion takes on a lot of outside the ring roles with WWE, working with different charities as an ambassador for the company, and that has seen O'Neil gain huge plaudits over the years. While he may have performed at some of the biggest premium live events, and worked against some of the best wrestlers in history, O'Neil revealed to "Stories With Brisco And Bradshaw" that the thing he enjoys the most about being involved with WWE is, "being able to travel all over the world, and learn and grow from so many different people."

"I love living in the United States Of America, we got a lot of stuff right, but we get a lot of stuff wrong. A lot of stuff wrong that they don't get wrong in other places, mass shootings don't happen in other places in schools," he used as an example. "I go to places like Saudi Arabia or Japan and China, you don't see homelessness because the government doesn't want that, it's about respect and taking care of the people."

That is what O'Neil hopes America can achieve moving forward as he stressed, "don't rely on the government" when it comes to moments of need. "You've got to rely on each other to do it," he aid. "When we have a hurricane hit or a tropical storm hit, people from all walks of life come out of the woodwork to give clothes, to give water, to give electricity, your neighbors, my neighbors, you know all of us." The former face of Titus Worldwide last competed in a match in November 2020, losing to Bobby Lashley on "WWE Raw."

