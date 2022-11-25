Backstage News On WWE's Plans For Bray Wyatt On SmackDown

Bray Wyatt and LA Knight have been feuding on "WWE SmackDown" in recent weeks. Last week, Wyatt headed to the ring to apologize for headbutting Knight during a backstage interview the week prior. Knight joined Wyatt in the ring and slapped him, claiming the pair were now even. However, things took a turn when Knight slapped Wyatt again on the apron, which angered the former WWE Universal Champion. Later in the show, Knight was found unconscious backstage under a pile of rubble. In regard to the next phase of their storyline, details have emerged as to what may go down in Providence, Rhode Island, on tonight's Survivor Series WarGames go-home edition of "SmackDown."

According to Fightful, "LA Knight was set to sell injuries from the Bray Wyatt attack on Smackdown pretty heavily." There's currently no indication if this means that Knight will be absent from tonight's show to sell his injuries, or if he will appear bandaged up on camera, or even appear via satellite. Knight is not advertised to be in the house, according to WWE's event page and the Amica Mutual Pavilion website; the site of tonight's "SmackDown" broadcast. Although, as always with WWE events, the card is subject to change and Knight could appear in some capacity.

In regard to Wyatt, something seemingly big is in the works for him tonight. Fightful have noted that "several Bray Wyatt masks are being brought to the show." The report does not specify if these masks are being brought to Providence for Wyatt himself, or if the masks will be given to audience members, for example, to wear during a particular segment. Nevertheless, it does seem that Wyatt — although not advertised at present — will make an appearance in some form tonight to further his feud with Knight.