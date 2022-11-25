WWE SmackDown Preview (11/25): Men's Survivor Series WarGames Advantage Match, Bianca Belair Announces Final Women's WarGames Team Member

While many will be tucking into leftovers from Thanksgiving and attempting to secure some Black Friday deals, the "WWE SmackDown" crew travel to Providence, Rhode Island, for the blue brand's go-home show ahead of Survivor Series WarGames this weekend.

At the premium live event, The Bloodline, consisting of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Jimmy and Jey Uso, Solo Sikoa, and "Honorary Uce" Sami Zayn, battle Drew McIntyre, Kevin Owens, Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland in the first-ever men's WarGames match to occur on a WWE main roster show. Before we get to that history-making collision on Saturday night, McIntyre and Sheamus will take on The Usos to determine who will gain a number's advantage in the double cage bout.

On Monday's episode of "WWE Raw," Rhea Ripley defeated Asuka to gain the advantage for her team ahead of the women's WarGames match scheduled to take place on Saturday night. However, a member of the losing team's squad has yet to be revealed. That will all change tonight when "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair heads to "SmackDown" to reveal her team's fifth and final member.

As the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues to produce shock results in Qatar, four WWE stars will look to write their own history in the "SmackDown" World Cup tonight. Ricochet will seek to cause a major upset against Braun Strowman to advance to the finals, while Legado Del Fantasma's Santos Escobar will face The Brawling Brutes' Butch to determine who will meet Ricochet or Strowman in the tournament's closing match.

Elsewhere tonight, Raquel Rodriguez will team up with Shotzi to face reigning "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. The tag team match takes place just 24 hours before Rousey defends the gold against Shotzi.