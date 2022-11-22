Fifth Member Of Bianca Belair's WarGames Team To Be Revealed On 11/25 WWE SmackDown

The crowd at the MVP Arena in Albany, New York reacted with loud boos when Bianca Belair announced on the 11/21 "WWE Raw" that the fifth and final member of her WarGames team wont' be revealed until the 11/25 "WWE SmackDown."

It was previously expected, at least by fans on social media, that Team Bianca's mystery partner would be revealed following the Rhea Ripley vs. Asuka WarGames Advantage Match, which closed out this week's Red Brand show. After Ripley won her first match on "WWE Raw" in over five months, an all-out brawl ensued between the nine confirmed participants in Saturday's WarGames Match, with Ripley and Michin fighting amidst the crowd as the show went off the air.

As noted earlier, a report from Fightful Select has suggested the possibility of a returning Becky Lynch being unveiled as Team Bianca's fifth member, especially with the expectation for Lynch to return to WWE programming imminently. Lynch aligning herself with Belair would also make sense from a storyline perspective, seeing as the two women embraced for a hug on the "WWE Raw" after SummerSlam where Lynch announced her shoulder injury before praising the EST for carrying WWE's women's division. The heartfelt moment occurred just 24 hours after Belair defeated Lynch at SummerSlam, ending their yearlong rivalry.

With Lynch widely rumored to wrestle "SmackDown" Women's Champion Ronda Rousey at WrestleMania 39, it's possible WWE is saving her unveil for Friday's show, just so she can be assigned to the Blue Brand going forward. At the WrestleMania 39 launch party earlier this year, Lynch declared that the LAX airport would have to be renamed to "LA Becks" as she plans on "taking over" the City of Angels during the Showcase of Immortals in April.

Besides Lynch, the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Candice LeRae and Tegan Nox have been floated as possible additions to Team Bianca's WarGames squad at Survivor Series this Saturday. The babyfaces will wrestle Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai), Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley in the historic match.