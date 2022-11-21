Huge Backstage Update On WWE's Becky Lynch Return Plans

With WWE's Survivor Series WarGames event right around the corner, things could be taking a relatively unexpected turn this week. As it happens, a major return from injury is potentially on the cards.

That's because "Fightful Select" is reporting that "as of last week at least, former WWE Women's Champion Becky Lynch was expected to be back soon."

Lynch suffered a separated shoulder at SummerSlam in July during her match with Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship. Making it all the more interesting is that as recently as one month ago, Fightful noted that there was both no actual timeline for her to return and that there certainly weren't plans in place for Lynch to return early. As is always the case when it comes to wrestling, however, plans are subject to change.

Now Fightful has been told that there have been talks of Lynch being the fifth member of Belair's team in the women's WarGames match this Saturday, which would see her align with Belair, Mia Yim, Alexa Bliss, and Asuka. Right now, those four are waiting on a fifth woman to join them in taking on Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.

It's also been reported that the current feeling around the locker room in regard to working with Lynch specifically is one of excitement, especially now that Vince McMahon is no longer booking things. Just before her injury-forced departure, "The Man" came back around.

With only one more episode of "Raw" remaining before WarGames, it'll be interesting to see if fans receive any definitive answers before Saturday arrives.