WWE Raw Preview (11/21): Asuka Vs. Rhea Ripley To Determine Advantage For Women's WarGames Match

The final episode of "WWE Raw" before Survivor Series comes to you tonight from the MVP Arena in Albany, NY, and advantage in the Women's WarGames match is up for grabs. This weekend inside the double cage, Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY of Damage CTRL will team with Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley against "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, Asuka, and a partner yet to be determined. Ahead of that history-making clash, Ripley and Asuka will square off to determine which squad will go up a woman throughout WarGames as the first team to add alternating members into the bout. Notably, it will be the first time Ripley and Asuka have gone toe-to-toe inside the ring since June 2021.

Strangely, WWE hasn't announced anything else for tonight's Survivor Series go-home show in Albany in the form of matches or segments. However, as per WWE's event page, reigning WWE United States Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins, "The All Mighty" Bobby Lashley, Matt Riddle, and Austin Theory are all scheduled to appear. Speaking of Theory, who displayed a new attitude last week on "Raw" after failing to cash in his Money in the Bank briefcase the week prior, it's likely we will get further insight into his new storyline direction after he attacked Rollins at the conclusion of last week's show.

"Modern Day Wrestling God" Baron Corbin and his manager John "Bradshaw" Layfield may also be featured tonight as the pair continue to establish Corbin's latest form. Plus, the storyline involving The Miz, Johnny Gargano, and Dexter Lumis will likely move forward ahead of Miz's high-stakes clash with Lumis next week on "Raw."