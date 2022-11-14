The Miz Vs. Dexter Lumis Set For Big Stipulation Match On 11/28 WWE Raw

The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a huge stipulation match is set for the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw" in Norfolk, VA.

On the 11/14 episode of the show, The Miz humbly and solemnly welcomed viewers to Miz TV, apologizing after being exposed as the man who paid Lumis to deliberately attack and stalk him over the past few months. Dressed up like the legendary Mr. Rogers, The Miz admitted that while he regrets paying Lumis, all he wanted from the WWE fanbase was "empathy" and respect for his contributions to the business. The Miz reminded the world that he had never taken a day off through his 18 years with the company, even braving injuries when didn't have to, all for the sake of entertaining the fans.

The Miz then claimed he actually "tried to help Lumis get back on his feet" after Lumis was released by WWE earlier this year. However, his plan went awry once Lumis got greedy, which led to him putting an end to their arrangement. The Miz then let out some crocodile tears while explaining why he lied to private investigators previously, and it's mostly because he was depressed and needed to put on a performance for a person he thought was a Hollywood producer.

Gargano would interrupt the segment and claim The Miz wasn't depressed and was in fact on vacation with his family in Cabo recently. Gargano added The Miz was caught in his own web of lies, all just for attention and for people to care about him. When The Miz asked Gargano why he was so invested in the whole situation with Lumis, Gargano jokingly said he was using The Miz's story to get fans to chant "Johnny Wrestling," which he succeeded in doing.

As a back-and-forth ensued between the two veteran wrestlers, The Miz eventually snapped when Gargano asked him to "stop being Mr. Rogers" because Mr. Rogers was a good guy. The Miz yelled that he was a good guy, before apologizing to the fans for losing his cool. Gargano then announced the stipulation for The Miz vs. Lumis match on November 28 – if Lumis wins, The Miz pays everything he owes Lumis and Lumis earns a WWE contract. The Miz accepted the challenge, vowing to "destroy" Lumis once and for all. The segment ended with Lumis revealed as the cameraman in the ring, which led to a frightened Miz fleeing the scene.

A similar stipulation bout was set for the 10/17 "WWE Raw" but the match never took place after The Miz ambushed Lumis during the pre-match entrance.