AEW Star Believes Johnny Gargano Is 'Playing A Dangerous Game' Right Now

Johnny Gargano is currently entangled in the ongoing storyline between The Miz and Dexter Lumis, becoming a whistle-blower to reveal exactly why the former "WWE NXT" Superstar has been stalking "The A-Lister." However, he has now received a warning from a former AEW champion after Gargano thought it'd be fun to encourage some fan engagement with his social media.

During "WWE Raw" this week, Johnny Wrestling showed a video of The Miz talking to a movie agent who Gargano would reveal was a private investigator he had hired. The Miz spilled the beans on how he had been paying Lumis to try and garner sympathy for himself, but the attention from the police had become too serious so he stopped, which led to Lumis' attacks becoming anything but staged.

Gargano shared the image of himself with a remote turning on the Titantron for the segment, asking people to plug in what he might be showing on the big screen. This caught the attention of AEW's Swerve Strickland, one-half of the former AEW World Tag Team Champions, who warned Gargano in a tweet – "This a dangerous game you're playing, Johnny" — to which the former "NXT" Champion responded, "Danger is my middle name. *don't check Wikipedia.*"



Strickland then took it upon himself to give Gargano what he had initially asked for, placing a shot from "AEW Dynamite" last week. It was of Strickland backstage with Tony Schiavone, Keith Lee, and Rick Ross as they celebrated with champagne — probably not what Gargano had in mind.