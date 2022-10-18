Backstage News On Becky Lynch's Recovery And Potential WWE Return Timeline

While just last month it seemed as though Becky Lynch could be well on her way to returning from injury, it looks like the WWE Superstar may still be sidelined for some time yet. According to Fightful Select, there were never official plans within WWE for an early Lynch return, despite rumors to the contrary. For now, there is no concrete timeline as to when the former champion is targeted to make her comeback. There are people within WWE creative holding out hope that Lynch will be good to go by the end of the year, but they remain just that: hopes. It doesn't look very likely that she'll be stepping between the ropes for some in-ring action any time between now and then.

Lynch was injured during at WWE SummerSlam back in July. After she reportedly popped her separated shoulder back into place during her match with "WWE Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, she managed to finish the match, which ended in her defeat. The next night on "WWE Raw," Lynch came out and made it clear that she was a babyface once again. When Lynch does make her inevitable return, it seems likely that we'll see "The Man" come back once again rather than her latest iteration as "Big Time Becks."

In addition to that change in attitude, there may already be a solid plan in place for Lynch's opponent at WrestleMania 39 -– none other than her former rival Ronda Rousey. That was long believed to be the path forward under Vince McMahon's creative direction; with Triple H now calling the shots, all bets could be off. Lynch and Rousey, along with Charlotte Flair, faced off in the main event of WrestleMania 35 back in 2019. When the smoke cleared on that match, Lynch walked away with both the "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championships, having pinned Rousey to secure the victory.