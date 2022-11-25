Matt Hardy Reveals Why He & Jeff Left TNA In 2017

Jeff and Matt Hardy departed Total Nonstop Action Wrestling — now Impact Wrestling — in February 2017. During Matt's second run with the promotion between 2014 and 2017, his "Broken" gimmick was born, which led to a huge buzz being created for both The Hardys and TNA itself. Although things were seemingly going well for the duo in the company, things apparently changed when Jeff Jarrett, who co-founded the promotion with his father Jerry Jarrett and Bob Ryder in 2002, once again gained more responsibilities behind the curtain.

"Jeff and I were fully committed to staying with TNA. We loved the stuff we were doing at TNA," Hardy said on "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast. "We [The Hardys and Jeff Jarrett] had major differences of opinion in what direction we were all going to go business-wise... If Jeff Jarrett hadn't been there, we wouldn't have gone back to WWE. I think we would've stayed at Impact."

After being unable to agree to fresh terms with TNA, The Hardys made a surprise return to WWE at WrestleMania 33, emphatically capturing the "Raw" Tag Team Championship in a four-way ladder match. Matt remained with the Stamford-based company until March 2020. After departing WWE, Matt officially joined Tony Khan's AEW and currently remains contracted to the promotion. Matt's brother Jeff also works for AEW, but he is currently serving a suspension following an arrest earlier this year.

