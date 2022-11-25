Ethan Page's AEW Dynamite Gear Was Inspired By This DC Superhero

Ethan Page may not be happy with the outcome of his November 23 AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament Finals match against Ricky Sparks, but "All Ego" is more than pleased with how he dressed for the audience watching the bout. Furthermore, Page took to Twitter on Friday, November 25, to let the world know which DC superhero inspired his cobalt blue wrestling trunks and matching kneepads, along with his grey and blue jacket.

"Wednesday's gear was hand selected for my crowning achievement in @AEW," Page tweeted, with four photographs of himself in the ring. "Outfit inspired by @Batman."

However, Page admitted this was not a luck-inducing sartorial selection. "Sadly, I lost... the biggest match of my career," he added. "So I'll probably never wear this gear again. Enjoy the photos, it was a gorgeous outfit."

If Page prefers not to revisit Batman-inspired attire, at least one of his fans can imagine him as the Caped Crusader: YouTuber Art Sensei created a video that casts Page as Bruce Wayne's alter ego. But whether Page himself would want to play Batman is uncertain –- earlier this year, he offered generous praise for Robert Pattinson's performance in "The Batman" as "one of, if not the, best Batman."

However, over at WWE Xavier Woods recently had his own idea for rebooting the "Batman" franchise, proposing Montez Ford as Batman, Kofi Kingston as Ra's al Ghul, Big E as Mr. Freeze, and himself as Two-Face.

But since the "Batman" franchise falls under the theatrical distribution banner of Warner Bros. Discovery, which has a production relationship with AEW, the likelihood of WWE wrestlers running amok in a big screen Gotham City seems somewhat limited.