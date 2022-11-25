Sami Zayn Not Surprised His Involvement With The Bloodline Has Worked Out

In recent months, Sami Zayn was officially accepted into The Bloodline as the "Honorary Uce." Reactions from his interactions with Roman Reigns and the rest of the group have grown increasingly popular, leading to Zayn receiving some of the loudest crowd reactions — and changing some creative plans as a result. But did anyone see Zayn joining The Bloodline working as well as it has? Sami Zayn did, and he told Corey Graves recently on the "After The Bell" podcast.

"I saw the potential from the get-go," Zayn explained. "The concept is a bit strange ... Here's this person who's clearly not family and the whole thing doesn't make sense on paper. But it's a perfect example of when things work in execution more than they do on paper."

Zayn further laid out why he believes his inclusion in The Bloodline has worked. "It's the commitment and it's also the contrast," Zayn said. "They had a year, maybe even more, a year and a half to really simmer and really establish these characters, and so, too, have I," he stated, giving credit to the storytelling depth that has developed in the relationship between Reigns and his cousins The Usos, with Paul Heyman also involved. "Even the last three, four years, maybe even five years since I got switched to, you know, this bad guy kind of role, but, especially over the last few years to really let my character simmer and harden and get established," he continued. "You have these two very clearly defined acts and the dynamic that was established between these two acts was, I don't know, so fun."