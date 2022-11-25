Arn Anderson Thinks Vince McMahon Ribbed Him At WWE Survivor Series

Arn Anderson currently plies his trade in AEW as a manager, but the retired professional wrestler started making a name for himself as early as the 1980s — ultimately becoming a WWE Hall of Famer in the process. Anderson spent nearly 20 years with WWE as well, debuting in 1988 before returning to WCW shortly thereafter in 1989, and then spending the remainder of his pre-AEW years under Vince McMahon from 2001 until 2019.

Recently, he recalled one year in particular in which he believes McMahon was screwing with him — Survivor Series 1989, when he was on his way out of the company and Ultimate Warrior was involved in the match. For whatever reason, the tag team specialist was allowed to go very deep into the match, something he believes was no accident.

"I think that was a rib on the way out," Anderson said on "ARN," "They knew Warrior was going to be in there and he could've been potatoing the s**t out of you this whole time," Arn said, with "potato" referring to the unsimulated punches that sometimes get thrown in matches, "you didn't know what you were going to get." Instead, at the end of the day, they made him work for it — something the veteran was more than happy to do. Ultimately, Warrior did score the pinfall on Anderson, eliminating him in the process and becoming the sole survivor that night.

"I'm sure that was it," Anderson continued. "I didn't ever mind working for my money."