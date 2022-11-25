Mandy Rose Reveals Next Goal For Toxic Attraction

The trio of Jacy Jayne, Gigi Dolin, and "NXT" Women's Champion Mandy Rose, collectively known as Toxic Attraction, have dominated "WWE NXT" for over a year. Rose captured her title in October 2021, while Jayne and Dolin have racked up two reigns as "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champions. Earlier this year, Toxic Attraction also made their main roster debut as part of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, and Rose wants the faction to become a permanent fixture there.

Appearing on "Insight With Chris Van Vliet," the former "Golden Goddess" revealed her next goals for the trio. "I want Gigi [Dolin] and Jacy [Jayne] to be able to [fully] experience the main roster, I think being up on Raw or SmackDown," she said. "I've already proven [myself], but I want to be able to showcase myself with my girls, Toxic Attraction. I think that's going to be really cool."

Rose said that she also wants to tackle the main roster personally. "I'm at a point now where it's like, 'Okay, who else can I beat in NXT?' I totally don't mind remaining the champ for a long time, but I think it's time [to rejoin the main roster]," she explained.

Rose continued to explain that she feels she's earned more respect from her peers and fans throughout her extensive reign as "NXT" Women's Champion than she did during her initial main roster run from 2017 through early 2021. "I really want to get back up there because I'm a whole different person [now]," she added.