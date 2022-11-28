Arn Anderson Talks About His Relationship With Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon is the son of former CEO and Chairman of the Board, Vince McMahon. Throughout his life, Shane has been involved with WWE in different roles, stepping away from the company from time to time. Shane has not been seen on WWE programming since his appearance in the 2022 Royal Rumble, with drama reportedly happening backstage following his appearance. While on "ARN," WWE Hall of Famer Arn Anderson revealed a fun fact about his history with Shane and how his relationship is with the self-proclaimed best in the world.

"Tully and I had [Shane McMahon's] very first match as a referee," Anderson said. "There was a trivia for you. His dad was wanting to teach him how to ref, like house shows, we taught him, you know, what to do, where to be, and all that stuff ... I had a great relationship with Shane."

Shane's most recent run in WWE lasted from 2016 until 2019, with fans turning on him when he made the switch from being a face in power to a heel. Along with being the commissioner for the "WWE SmackDown" brand, Shane also found himself competing in a WWE ring. Despite some not thinking of Shane as a true wrestler, he has competed in nearly 130 matches. Shane has also held three titles throughout his time in WWE, with his first two title wins occurring during the Attitude Era. Shane's first title was the European Championship — a title he held for 126 days. Shane also won the Hardcore Championship, however, he only held that title for six days. Shane's most recent championship was the "SmackDown" Tag Team Championships alongside The Miz in early 2019.

