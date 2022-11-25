Bianca Belair Discusses Her Survivor Series & WarGames Experience

WWE "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair is gearing up to lead her team alongside Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim, and a mystery partner to victory against Damage CTRL's Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai as well as Nikki Cross and Rhea Ripley at WWE Survivor Series WarGames. Of course, it's not the champ's first go-around with Survivor Series or especially WarGames, the match WWE Head of Creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque brought back for "NXT" starting in 2017. For Belair, it's all about being ready for anything at any moment.

"I think I'm a walking testament of how quickly things can change," Belair said in an interview with Bleacher Report's Graham Matthews. "In WWE things come so fast, and I live by the motto stay ready so you don't have to get ready."

Taking "NXT" into account, Saturday will already mark Belair's fourth Survivor Series appearance. And even though she's been part of the main roster since only 2020, she's held both the WWE "Raw" and "SmackDown" Women's Championship. On top of winning the 2021 Royal Rumble, her rivalry with Becky Lynch showed just how much she's taken control of the women's division. The journey continues on Saturday, and the champion says she appreciates seeing so many familiar faces from previous WarGames matches.

"It's been an evolution," Belair declared. "And now we're here going into WarGames, and I was part of the very first ever women's WarGames match back in NXT, so it feels full circle. It's a lot of the same women that were part of that very first one that are part of this one." All the women with WarGames experience –Ripley, Kai, and SKY– will all be opposing Belair and co. this Saturday.