Mia Yim Considered Retirement Following WWE Release

Mia Yim recently made her return to WWE following a year of not being with the company. Yim was originally released from WWE on November 4, 2021, while sporting the Reckoning gimmick from her days as a part of Retribution. In her first run on the main roster, Yim did not find much success, nor did she find much TV time to impress WWE fans. Appearing on "SHAK Wrestling," Yim revealed the release made her reconsider her place in professional wrestling.

"At that moment, it was very much like, not only was I not sure if I wanted to do it, but I felt like, maybe my time is up," Yim said. "I just needed to find myself in wrestling and see if I could still go with all these new, new talents... I was able to [keep up with new talent], and coming back was like, 'Let's go.'"

In Yim's first run on the main roster, she worked under the Vince McMahon regime, while now, Triple H has taken over as Head of Creative. Yim discussed her thoughts on Triple H and who wanted her back in WWE. "I have such high respect for Triple H and what he's done for NXT," Yim said. "When I was told, 'Hey, you know, the boys, they want you. They think you could help them out?' It's like, 'Hell yeah, let's go.'"

Yim will be wrestling on her first-ever main roster premium live event when she teams with Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and a mystery partner to take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley. This match will take place at Survivor Series: WarGames.

