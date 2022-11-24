Mia Yim On Why Re-Signing With WWE Was An Easy Decision

After one year away from the company, Mia Yim returned to WWE on November 7. She joined the "NXT" brand in 2018 and was later called up to "Raw" as a member of Retribution in 2020. Nearly a year passed of inactivity before WWE released her. Yim returned to Impact Wrestling for a five-month stint, but the stars aligned for her to return to WWE once Triple H became Chief Content Officer. During a recent appearance on "Ten Count," Yim addressed why signing another WWE contract was an easy decision.

"Triple H," Yim said. "I have a lot of respect for him, and when I found out he took over, he was bringing all my friends back. It was just the right time, right place. Working under him with 'NXT' has been so fun. It's so easy to talk to him that it was an easy decision for me to come back with him in charge for sure." When asked if Triple H is easy to work with because he wears multiple hats as a former talent and now businessman, Yim replied, "I don't know what goes through his mind, but I do think so. Ever since day one since meeting him, he just has that vibe that you can approach him about anything," she added. "If something's going on, that you need time off or you have a creative idea, it's just so easy to approach him."

Yim is set to officially compete in WarGames at Survivor Series on Saturday, November 26, when she joins Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and a mystery partner to take on Damage CTRL, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley.