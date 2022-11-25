Bryan Danielson Bout Set For Upcoming Episode Of "AEW Dynamite"

Bryan Danielson may be coming off a loss at Full Gear, having come up short in a bid for the ROH World Championship in a Fatal Four-Way match against Chris Jericho, Claudio Castagnoli, and Sammy Guevara — but "The American Dragon" is ready to shake off the loss and get back to competition. In an official tweet from this afternoon, a match between FTR's Dax Harwood and Danielson has been set for November 30, with Harwood laying down the challenge during Friday's edition of "Rampage."

"I've got to shoot my shot before the year is up," Harwood said before continuing "Wednesday night, I'm challenging the best wrestler in the world. What do you say, Bryan Danielson?"

2022 has indeed seen Harwood climb the ranks of singles competition while maintaining dominance alongside his tag team partner and best friend Cash Wheeler across various tag team divisions. Not only do Harwood and Wheeler hold the AAA World Tag Team Championships, but FTR also currently lay claim to the IWGP Tag Team Championship over in New Japan Pro-Wrestling and the ROH World Tag Team Championship in Ring of Honor.

Meanwhile, Danielson has recently spoken about the fact that his career as a full-time wrestler is nearing its end. And in an Instagram post last month, Harwood noted that he's gearing up for 'one last run' with FTR — without putting a date on it, that is. The two decorated veterans are set to square off on this coming Wednesday's edition of "AEW Dynamite" in Indianapolis, IN.