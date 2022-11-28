Goldberg's Impressive Football Past Explained

When you think about Bill Goldberg and professional wrestling, the legacy he has created is undeniable, with several world championship reigns, memorable stories told in the ring, and, of course, the long undefeated streak that began in his debut.

Before he made his name in pro wrestling, Goldberg was a star athlete on the football field. His abilities stood out while playing high school ball in Tulsa, Okla., earning him a scholarship to the University of Georgia in 1985. While attending UGA in Athens, Goldberg's performance as a starting defensive lineman earned him a spot in the Junkyard Dog Club, a moniker coined in 1975 by former Georgia defensive coordinator Erik Russell. He described the Junkyard Dog defensive players as "completely dedicated to [their] task, that of defending his goal line. Further, he is often a reject (from the offense) or the runt of the litter. ... We had three walk-ons, four QBs, and three running backs in our original Junkyard Dog cast, which averaged 208 pounds across the front."

After Goldberg's college career ended, he was chosen by the Los Angeles Rams in the 11th round of the 1990 NFL draft. He went on to play in the Canadian Football League before returning to the NFL in 1992 to play for the Atlanta Falcons.