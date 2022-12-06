A Ridiculous Dare Led To Sid Vicious Being Bitten By A Pet Squirrel

Sid Vicious began a professional wrestling career in 1987 that would stretch to 2001 before suffering a horrific broken leg at a WCW pay-per-view that kept him out of action until 2004. Vicious, 61, has only wrestled 24 matches since the injury.

Prior to being injured, Vicious found much success in WWE and WCW, as he is one of only 10 men to have won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship and the WWE Championship, winning both twice. He also had one reign with the WCW United States Championship. Following 2001, Vicious only wrestled one match in WWE, with that being a quick squash win against Heath Slater on "WWE Raw" in 2012 leading up to "Raw 1000."

There are many stories of wrestlers taking part in odd activities backstage and on the road, and of those tales involves Vicious. On-screen, Vicious did not play the smartest of characters, and some may question his choices off-screen as well. Vicious found himself being bitten by a squirrel as part of an extreme dare, one that most rational people would never considering doing.